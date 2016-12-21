Gainesville man arrested for allegedl...

Gainesville man arrested for allegedly tying dog to railroad track

Monday Dec 19

Officials with the Hall County Animal Control have arrested a Gainesville man for allegedly tying a dog to a railroad track. Authorities responded to an area off White Sulphur Road in November after receiving a call about a dog on the tracks.

