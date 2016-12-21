Free Christmas tree recycling available in Hall County
Hall County residents have a variety of places to dispose of their Christmas trees as the holidays begin to wind down. The county's 12 compactor sites and the Hall County Recycling Center on Chestnut Street are all accepting undecorated Christmas trees and wreaths to recycle.
