College students hand out holiday cheer at medical center
Connor Grady, 19, Indira Islas, 18, and Sarah Williamson, 20, cut the stems off flowers Saturday that they will be distributing to patients for Christmas at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. The three will begin handing out the cards and small gifts at the Braselton campus and move to the Gainesville campus once they are finished.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec 14
|kuda
|7
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Dec 9
|Very good card
|914
|Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN??
|Dec 4
|Peaches
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Dec 3
|Michael Holmes
|135
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Nubian brother
|29
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Nov '16
|opra
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC