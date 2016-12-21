Cities, Hall County prepare to divvy up services
The stakes are high as Gainesville, Hall County and other local governments prepare for negotiations in 2017 over who delivers various services to local residents, such as public safety, water and road maintenance, and how these services are managed. "The intent is to minimize the duplicity of services and double taxation on citizens," Gainesville City Manager Bryan Lackey said.
