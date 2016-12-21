Charges added against Gainesville man accused in South Hall armed robbery
More charges were added Wednesday against a Hall County man accused of stealing an elderly woman's purse at gunpoint Tuesday, authorities said. Brandon James Allison, 25, was charged by Braselton Police with entering auto, criminal attempt to commit a felony, possession of tools to commit a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
