Brenau graduate receives wedding proposal after her commencement
But for KaToya Williams, receiving her Master of Arts degree in business administration came with another unforgettable surprise. During the graduation ceremony Dec. 17 at Brenau University in Gainesville, her longtime boyfriend, Lloyd Terry, proposed.
