A list of North Georgia venues hosting New Year's Eve festivities
Several venues from Atlanta to Helen will host various New Year's Eve parties, ranging from ball drops and rooftop bashes to children-friendly celebrations with bubbles and dinner buffets. For those looking to get out of the house on New Year's Eve, locales in Northeast Georgia has no shortage of champagne toasts and dances on Dec. 31. From kid-friendly countdowns to parties lasting into the wee hours of New Year's Day, check out these events to ring in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec 14
|kuda
|7
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Dec 9
|Very good card
|914
|Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN??
|Dec 4
|Peaches
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Dec 3
|Michael Holmes
|135
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Nubian brother
|29
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Nov '16
|opra
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC