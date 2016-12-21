5 indicted on attempted sex trafficking charge

Sambo Kong, 30, of Athens, David Bryan Bryant, 49, of Gainesville, Clifford Allen Nash, 38, of Commerce, Aaron Clayton Boone, 33, of Cleveland, and Sagarkumar Chetankumar Patel, 23, of Oakwood, were indicted Dec. 15 by a Hall County grand jury. All five face charges of criminal attempt to traffic persons for sexual servitude, criminal attempt to commit pandering of a person under the age of 16 and criminal attempt to commit statutory rape.

