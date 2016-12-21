5 indicted on attempted sex trafficking charge
Sambo Kong, 30, of Athens, David Bryan Bryant, 49, of Gainesville, Clifford Allen Nash, 38, of Commerce, Aaron Clayton Boone, 33, of Cleveland, and Sagarkumar Chetankumar Patel, 23, of Oakwood, were indicted Dec. 15 by a Hall County grand jury. All five face charges of criminal attempt to traffic persons for sexual servitude, criminal attempt to commit pandering of a person under the age of 16 and criminal attempt to commit statutory rape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec 14
|kuda
|7
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Dec 9
|Very good card
|914
|Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN??
|Dec 4
|Peaches
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Dec 3
|Michael Holmes
|135
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Nubian brother
|29
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Nov '16
|opra
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC