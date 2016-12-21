4 members of alleged drug - cartel' plead guilty
Four of 12 co-defendants in a group suspected by Hall County authorities of trafficking some 8,800 pounds of methamphetamine have pleaded guilty in federal court. Members of the "Lenox Park Cartel," as it's informally known by law enforcement, were arrested in September 2015, and authorities seized roughly $1 million in meth, cocaine and marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Tue
|Philly Keith
|915
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec 14
|kuda
|7
|Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN??
|Dec 4
|Peaches
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Dec 3
|Michael Holmes
|135
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Nubian brother
|29
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Nov '16
|opra
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC