WUFT's Fanfares and Fireworks Welcomes The Duppies and Hedges to 2017 Line-up

Florida's 89.1 WUFT-FM Morning Edition host, Glenn Richards, spoke with Brian Hiebel, singer and founding member of the Gainesville rocksteady ska group, The Duppies , and Jason Hedges, leader of the bands HEDGES and Heavy Petty . Both bands are making their first appearance at WUFT's annual Fanfares & Fireworks at the UF Bandshell at Flavet Field.

