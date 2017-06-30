University of Fla. under investigation for Antonio Callaway case
The U.S. Department of Education launched a federal investigation into University of Florida and how it handled a 2015 sexual assault accusation against a football player. The department's Office for Civil Rights is looking into alleged Title IX violations because of a complaint filed against Gators wide receiver Antonio Callaway's, the accusers lawyer Jon Clune told the Tampa Bay Times .
