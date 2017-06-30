UF, Rutgers, WVU to Help Combat Childhood Obesity
GAINESVILLE, Fla. --- Parents serve as their children's role models, and they buy most of the food their children eat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Mon
|Joken
|34
|I need someone to take my class (Jun '12)
|Jun 25
|Cordelia Walvis
|23
|Life in Newberry?! (Oct '09)
|Jun 22
|Ashole
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun '17
|Jack o latern
|3
|yogi
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|1
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr '17
|Pinkus Dinkus Binkus
|4
|Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic
|Apr '17
|Katherine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC