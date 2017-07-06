Three Different Shootings Occur In Ga...

Three Different Shootings Occur In Gainesville Within Two Hours

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

Two people are shot and seriously injured after a string of shootings that happened yesterday morning in Gainesville. The 911 calls all came in between 2 and 4 a.m. Gainesville police will not say if the incidents are related, but say there are similarities from each scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Jul 3 Joken 34
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) Jun 25 Cordelia Walvis 23
Life in Newberry?! (Oct '09) Jun 22 Ashole 4
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun '17 Jack o latern 3
yogi Apr '17 anonymous 1
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Apr '17 Pinkus Dinkus Binkus 4
Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic Apr '17 Katherine 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,838 • Total comments across all topics: 282,295,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC