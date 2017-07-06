Three Different Shootings Occur In Gainesville Within Two Hours
Two people are shot and seriously injured after a string of shootings that happened yesterday morning in Gainesville. The 911 calls all came in between 2 and 4 a.m. Gainesville police will not say if the incidents are related, but say there are similarities from each scene.
