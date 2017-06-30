Local students reflect on social issu...

Local students reflect on social issues at Peace Poetry Contest

Kindergarten through 12th grade students in public and private schools reflected on "what peace means to them" through a Peace Poetry Contest, sponsored by Veterans for Peace. Contest winners were recognized at the Veterans for Peace annual Peace Poetry Contest Reading and Reception and Peace Scholarship presentation, held recently in Gainesville.

