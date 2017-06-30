Genomewide Study Identifies Arabian Horses' Risk for EMS
Specific regions on FAM174A correlated with elevated circulating insulin levels, triglycerides , body condition score, and laminitis-traits associated with an EMS diagnosis. Nature vs. nurture.
