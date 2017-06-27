Why Utilities Should Invest in their Communities: EmPowering the Next Generation
After living in Gainesville, Florida, for over 27 years, it's easy for me to say that this city is truly unlike any other. From the historic downtown to the diverse heritage of East Gainesville, you can find all types of people living, working, and enjoying life together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Public Power.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need someone to take my class (Jun '12)
|Jun 25
|Cordelia Walvis
|23
|Life in Newberry?! (Oct '09)
|Jun 22
|Ashole
|4
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|Ronny Fort
|33
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 2
|Jack o latern
|3
|yogi
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|1
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr '17
|Pinkus Dinkus Binkus
|4
|Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic
|Apr '17
|Katherine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC