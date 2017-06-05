Wake Forest at Florida in NCAA Super Regional: Time, TV channels, how to watch live stream...

Florida starting pitcher Alex Faedo screams to his offense after an inning ending strikeout against South Florida in Gainesville Regional of the 2017 NCAA Baseball Championship in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, June 3, 2017. Florida starting pitcher Alex Faedo screams to his offense after an inning ending strikeout against South Florida in Gainesville Regional of the 2017 NCAA Baseball Championship in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, June 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.