Video: Gator snaps at photographer who got too close at Paynes Prairie
That may have been his reaction when he was nearly attacked by a gator last week while attempting to take a picture at Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park in Gainesville. A video that was posted June 17 on Facebook by Ben Boukari Jr. shows the gator lurching at the photographer, causing him to stumble behind some shrubbery as it chomped at a tripod and rested near his backpack before staring him down.
