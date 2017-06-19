University of Florida ranked among top ten best schools in the country
The University of Florida has been ranked in the Top 10 Best Schools for 2017 by Schools.com which provided the information via a release. Schools.com ranked 1,649 four-year colleges and universities in the U.S. using rigorous data-driven methodology that evaluated the higher education options against 13 factors related to affordability, flexibility, and other quantitative factors that allow students and their families to get an unbiased perspective.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gainesville.com.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|Ronny Fort
|33
|Life in Newberry?! (Oct '09)
|Jun 10
|Karen
|3
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 2
|Jack o latern
|3
|yogi
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|1
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr '17
|Pinkus Dinkus Binkus
|4
|Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic
|Apr '17
|Katherine
|1
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|eeeeek
|38
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC