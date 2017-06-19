University of Florida ranked among to...

University of Florida ranked among top ten best schools in the country

Gainesville.com

The University of Florida has been ranked in the Top 10 Best Schools for 2017 by Schools.com which provided the information via a release. Schools.com ranked 1,649 four-year colleges and universities in the U.S. using rigorous data-driven methodology that evaluated the higher education options against 13 factors related to affordability, flexibility, and other quantitative factors that allow students and their families to get an unbiased perspective.

