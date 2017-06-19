UF Scientists Work to Develop Heat-Re...

UF Scientists Work to Develop Heat-Resistant 'Cow of the Future'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newswise

GAINESVILLE, Fla. --- University of Florida scientists are working to breed the "cow of the future" by studying the more heat-tolerant Brangus cow -- a cross between an Angus and a Brahman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Life in Newberry?! (Oct '09) 19 hr Ashole 4
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Jun 13 Ronny Fort 33
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 2 Jack o latern 3
yogi Apr '17 anonymous 1
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Apr '17 Pinkus Dinkus Binkus 4
Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic Apr '17 Katherine 1
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Apr '17 eeeeek 38
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,108 • Total comments across all topics: 281,965,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC