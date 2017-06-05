UF Center Director Speaks on Zika at ...

UF Center Director Speaks on Zika at National Roundtable

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Newswise

GAINESVILLE, Fla. --- Jorge Rey, who runs a University of Florida research and education center on the front line in the fight against Zika, brought his expertise to a roundtable discussion at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., focused on the latest methods to control the potentially deadly virus and other emerging pathogens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Sat dgm911 32
Life in Newberry?! (Oct '09) Sat Karen 3
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 2 Jack o latern 3
yogi Apr '17 anonymous 1
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Apr '17 Pinkus Dinkus Binkus 4
Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic Apr '17 Katherine 1
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Apr '17 eeeeek 38
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,654 • Total comments across all topics: 281,705,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC