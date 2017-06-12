Tigers take Florida pitcher Alex Faedo with 1st-round pick in 2017 draft

Florida starting pitcher Alex Faedo screams to his offense after an inning ending strikeout against South Florida in Gainesville Regional of the 2017 NCAA Baseball Championship in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, June 3, 2017. The Detroit Tigers have selected right-handed pitcher Alex Faedo from the University of Florida with the 18th pick in the first round of the 2017 Major League draft.

