Tigers take Florida pitcher Alex Faedo with 1st-round pick in 2017 draft
Florida starting pitcher Alex Faedo screams to his offense after an inning ending strikeout against South Florida in Gainesville Regional of the 2017 NCAA Baseball Championship in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, June 3, 2017. The Detroit Tigers have selected right-handed pitcher Alex Faedo from the University of Florida with the 18th pick in the first round of the 2017 Major League draft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Tue
|Ronny Fort
|33
|Life in Newberry?! (Oct '09)
|Jun 10
|Karen
|3
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 2
|Jack o latern
|3
|yogi
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|1
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr '17
|Pinkus Dinkus Binkus
|4
|Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic
|Apr '17
|Katherine
|1
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|eeeeek
|38
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC