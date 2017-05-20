The road ahead for farming is branching out - and that's how consumers like it
Public polling shows that millions of Canadian consumers remain hostile to growth hormones and GM foods, despite overwhelming evidence showing the technologies are safe. If explaining and defending ag practices with science isn't feasible, what are the alternatives for Canadian farmers? Public polling shows that millions of Canadian consumers remain hostile to growth hormones and GM foods, despite overwhelming evidence showing the technologies are safe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Western Producer.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|May 30
|Paplumber
|2
|yogi
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|1
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr '17
|Pinkus Dinkus Binkus
|4
|Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic
|Apr '17
|Katherine
|1
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|eeeeek
|38
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|YoYo
|16
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Apr '17
|YoYo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC