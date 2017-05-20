The road ahead for farming is branchi...

The road ahead for farming is branching out - and that's how consumers like it

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: The Western Producer

Public polling shows that millions of Canadian consumers remain hostile to growth hormones and GM foods, despite overwhelming evidence showing the technologies are safe. If explaining and defending ag practices with science isn't feasible, what are the alternatives for Canadian farmers? Public polling shows that millions of Canadian consumers remain hostile to growth hormones and GM foods, despite overwhelming evidence showing the technologies are safe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Western Producer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) May 30 Paplumber 2
yogi Apr '17 anonymous 1
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Apr '17 Pinkus Dinkus Binkus 4
Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic Apr '17 Katherine 1
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Apr '17 eeeeek 38
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Apr '17 YoYo 16
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Apr '17 YoYo 2
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,718 • Total comments across all topics: 281,447,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC