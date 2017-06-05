Teen drunkenness linked to an early grave
People who get drunk for the first time before their fifteenth birthday are more likely to die prematurely than people who don't drink excessively or at least avoid getting drunk until they're older, a U.S. study suggests. Researchers examined data on drinking habits and death records for almost 15,000 adults who were followed for almost three decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 2
|Jack o latern
|3
|yogi
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|1
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr '17
|Pinkus Dinkus Binkus
|4
|Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic
|Apr '17
|Katherine
|1
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|eeeeek
|38
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|YoYo
|16
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Apr '17
|YoYo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC