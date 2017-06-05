Teen drunkenness linked to an early g...

Teen drunkenness linked to an early grave

People who get drunk for the first time before their fifteenth birthday are more likely to die prematurely than people who don't drink excessively or at least avoid getting drunk until they're older, a U.S. study suggests. Researchers examined data on drinking habits and death records for almost 15,000 adults who were followed for almost three decades.

