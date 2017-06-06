Sustained Neurological Recovery After...

Sustained Neurological Recovery After Stroke in Aged Rats Treated...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Circulation

From the Departments of Neuroscience , Anesthesiology , and Psychiatry , University of Florida, Gainesville. From the Departments of Neuroscience , Anesthesiology , and Psychiatry , University of Florida, Gainesville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 2 Jack o latern 3
yogi Apr '17 anonymous 1
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Apr '17 Pinkus Dinkus Binkus 4
Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic Apr '17 Katherine 1
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Apr '17 eeeeek 38
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Apr '17 YoYo 16
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Apr '17 YoYo 2
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Alachua County was issued at June 06 at 3:52PM EDT

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,106 • Total comments across all topics: 281,570,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC