Study evaluates women's risk for angina, stroke based on duration of reproductive years

A new study has shown that every 1 year increase in reproductive duration-years from menarche to menopause-was associated with a 3% reduction in a woman's risk of angina or stroke. These results, demonstrated in women 60 years of age and older, support a protective role for estrogen, as reported in an article in Journal of Women's Health, a peer-reviewed publication from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.

