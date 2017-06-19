Sound + VISION
"An artist like Paul Simon a made a very deliberate choice to play our venue. There are these artists that I think make our venue what it is, like Jason Isbell, Nathaniel Rateliff, Paul Simon and Robert Plant."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Folio Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Life in Newberry?! (Oct '09)
|20 hr
|Ashole
|4
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|Ronny Fort
|33
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 2
|Jack o latern
|3
|yogi
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|1
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr '17
|Pinkus Dinkus Binkus
|4
|Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic
|Apr '17
|Katherine
|1
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|eeeeek
|38
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC