Postdoctoral Associate - Chandran Lab
The University of Florida, Department of Pediatrics, Chandran Research Laboratory seeks a highly motivated Postdoctoral Research Associate to join a team studying the molecular mechanisms of neurodegeneration and axon regeneration after injury and neurological diseases, using various in vitro and in vivo model systems. The Chandran Laboratory completes this by integrating various omics techniques with basic neurobiology and systems analyses to develop a more systematic understanding of nerve injury and neurodegenerative conditions.
