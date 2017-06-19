Postdoctoral Associate - Chandran Lab

Postdoctoral Associate - Chandran Lab

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Nature Neuroscience

The University of Florida, Department of Pediatrics, Chandran Research Laboratory seeks a highly motivated Postdoctoral Research Associate to join a team studying the molecular mechanisms of neurodegeneration and axon regeneration after injury and neurological diseases, using various in vitro and in vivo model systems. The Chandran Laboratory completes this by integrating various omics techniques with basic neurobiology and systems analyses to develop a more systematic understanding of nerve injury and neurodegenerative conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nature Neuroscience.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Jun 13 Ronny Fort 33
Life in Newberry?! (Oct '09) Jun 10 Karen 3
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 2 Jack o latern 3
yogi Apr '17 anonymous 1
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Apr '17 Pinkus Dinkus Binkus 4
Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic Apr '17 Katherine 1
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Apr '17 eeeeek 38
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,241 • Total comments across all topics: 281,924,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC