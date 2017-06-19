Modulation of event-related brain potentials during affective picture ...
The present study compared startle response, skin conductance response and subjective variables assessed in an affective picture paradigm with simultaneously registered event-related brain potentials parameters such as P300 and positive slow waves . Pleasant, neutral and unpleasant pictures from the International Affective Picture System [Lang, P.J., Bradley, M.M., Cuthbert, B.N., 1999.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Life in Newberry?! (Oct '09)
|8 hr
|Ashole
|4
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|Ronny Fort
|33
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 2
|Jack o latern
|3
|yogi
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|1
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr '17
|Pinkus Dinkus Binkus
|4
|Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic
|Apr '17
|Katherine
|1
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|eeeeek
|38
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC