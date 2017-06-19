Mama Gator Nearly Attacks Photographe...

Mama Gator Nearly Attacks Photographer in Florida

Read more: NBC Miami

A photographer encountered a close call with a mama alligator in north Florida after getting a bit too close to its babies. The gator is seen in the video launching from the water toward a man who was inching closer for a good photograph.

