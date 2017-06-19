Just in: Florida woman's alleged crim...

Just in: Florida woman's alleged crime spree nets $19, arrest

Tuesday

A Florida woman is accused of pulling off a pair of robberies that don't bode well for a lucrative future in crime. Authorities say Kristi D. Holliman, 35, of Gainesville took $8 from a donation box for a literacy foundation at a Dollar General store Monday, according to the Gainesville Sun .

