Greenwood County Arrest Report for June 15, 2017
Allen, Daniel Shane, 1/28/78 of 102 Jebosha Street, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: DUS, failure to stop for blue light, manufacturing meth Brown, Victor Nicholas Sydney, 2/1/88 of 412 Woodlawn Road, Gwd SC was arrested for: DUS, dist meth, poss of meth, trafficking crack Cronic, Elizabeth Hunter, 12/8/97 of 102 Jebosha St, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: probation violation, simple poss of marijuana Franklin, Joseph Eugene, 6/29/69 of 309 Hunter St, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: breaking into motor vehicle, burglary, failure to stop on lawful command, possession or making implements capable of being used in crime Higgins, Malcolm Jerrome, 11/29/80 1335 Kathwood Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: assault and battery 2nd degree, drugs, DUS, failure to stop for blue light, malicious injury to personal, open container beer in vehicle Isaac, Alize Lonell, 11/18/96 of ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|Ronny Fort
|33
|Life in Newberry?! (Oct '09)
|Jun 10
|Karen
|3
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 2
|Jack o latern
|3
|yogi
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|1
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr '17
|Pinkus Dinkus Binkus
|4
|Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic
|Apr '17
|Katherine
|1
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|eeeeek
|38
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC