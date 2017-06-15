Greenwood County Arrest Report for June 15, 2017

Allen, Daniel Shane, 1/28/78 of 102 Jebosha Street, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: DUS, failure to stop for blue light, manufacturing meth Brown, Victor Nicholas Sydney, 2/1/88 of 412 Woodlawn Road, Gwd SC was arrested for: DUS, dist meth, poss of meth, trafficking crack Cronic, Elizabeth Hunter, 12/8/97 of 102 Jebosha St, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: probation violation, simple poss of marijuana Franklin, Joseph Eugene, 6/29/69 of 309 Hunter St, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: breaking into motor vehicle, burglary, failure to stop on lawful command, possession or making implements capable of being used in crime Higgins, Malcolm Jerrome, 11/29/80 1335 Kathwood Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: assault and battery 2nd degree, drugs, DUS, failure to stop for blue light, malicious injury to personal, open container beer in vehicle Isaac, Alize Lonell, 11/18/96 of ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.