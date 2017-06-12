Gainsville-Hawthorne State Trail

Gainsville-Hawthorne State Trail

The Gainesville-Hawthorne State Trail is a 16.5-mile-long rail trail that once was a corridor for the Florida Southern Railway. The trail has 2 lanes, a paved one for hikers, cyclists, and skaters, the other a grassy one for equestrians.

