Gainesville's Mirror Image Studio Cel...

Gainesville's Mirror Image Studio Celebrates 40th Anniversary June 3rd

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

WUFT Morning Edition host Glenn Richards speaks with Bob McPeek of Heartwood Soundstage , formerly known as Mirror Image Studio which is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a concert Saturday night, June 3rd. Sister Hazel, Less Than Jake, For Squirrels, Creed, Big White Undies a just some of the major bands to have recorded at Mirror Image over the years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 2 Jack o latern 3
yogi Apr '17 anonymous 1
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Apr '17 Pinkus Dinkus Binkus 4
Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic Apr '17 Katherine 1
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Apr '17 eeeeek 38
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Apr '17 YoYo 16
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Apr '17 YoYo 2
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Alachua County was issued at June 07 at 4:02PM EDT

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,862 • Total comments across all topics: 281,585,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC