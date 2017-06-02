Gainesville's Mirror Image Studio Celebrates 40th Anniversary June 3rd

WUFT Morning Edition host Glenn Richards speaks with Bob McPeek of Heartwood Soundstage , formerly known as Mirror Image Studio which is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a concert Saturday night, June 3rd. Sister Hazel, Less Than Jake, For Squirrels, Creed, Big White Undies a just some of the major bands to have recorded at Mirror Image over the years.

