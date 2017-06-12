Gainesville Community Honors Victims Of Pulse Nightclub Massacre
A day before the one-year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub tragedy in Orlando, members of the Gainesville community gathered in Bo Diddley Plaza to remember the victims of the massacre. More than 200 people marched as part of the Equality March for Unity and Pride, part of a nationwide network of similar marches Sunday.
