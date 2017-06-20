Fast, robust deployments, little bure...

Fast, robust deployments, little bureaucracy fuels shadow cloud use

Read more: Government Computer News

After years of combatting use of cloud services like DropBox and Evernote, enterprise IT managers now find that the virtually unlimited compute and storage resources available in the cloud are luring researchers looking for low-friction ways to work with big data. The cloud "offers a kind of instant gratification and nimbleness that is very good for research," said Erik Deumens, research computing director at the University of Florida, a large public research university in Gainesville.

Gainesville, FL

