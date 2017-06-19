Driver killed in Tesla crash was warned to put hands on wheel
Joshua Brown's Tesla warned him seven times to put his hands back on the wheel before he plowed into a truck. A National Transportation Safety Board report on the deadly crash also found that Brown had his hands on the wheel of the Tesla Model S for 25 seconds out of 37 minutes that the car was on autopilot.
