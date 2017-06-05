Concert review | Tom Petty: Songs gain poignancy over decades Jun 7 at

For anniversaries, the 20th century produced a couple of late doozies ending with the number “7.” Among them in music, 1967 and 1977 were particularly significant, delivering the Summer of Love and the full onslaught of punk music respectively, each with its attendant cultural upheaval. A little more under the radar and, perhaps tangential to the arrival of punk, was the touring debut of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, a rough-and-tumble band from Gainesville, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.