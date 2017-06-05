Aspirin does little or nothing for hard arteries, University of Florida researchers find
For decades, aspirin has been widely used to reduce the risk of cardiovascular problems. Now, a team led by a University of Florida Health researcher has found that aspirin may provide little or no benefit for certain patients who have plaque buildup in their arteries.
