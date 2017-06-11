$49K Is Missing From the Gainesville Regional Airport Parking Lot
About $49,000 in cash is missing from the Gainesville Regional Airport parking lot payment system, airport employees have discovered. Airport chief executive Allan Penksa said the airport's accountant in late February noticed a discrepancy in the cash that should have been collected from the parking lot's automated payment system.
