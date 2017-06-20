2018 farm bill: The things they want ...

2018 farm bill: The things they want changed or not messed with

House Ag Committee held its first in the field listening session for 2018 farm bill, and this is what the members heard. The first 2018 in the field farm bill listening session by the House Agriculture Committee was in Gainesville, Fla., June 24, where the committee heard publically what needs changing, but most importantly, what doesn't need messing with in the next bill.

