Westminster Presbyterian Could Become Gainesville's First Sanctuary Church

In recent months, as churches across the country have felt an increasing need to offer sanctuary to undocumented immigrants, a Gainesville church has joined the movement. Westminster Presbyterian Church United could be the first sanctuary church in Gainesville - the congregation has been working with different community groups and organizations to get the support it needs in order to become a sanctuary church.

