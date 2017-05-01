UF Project to Select the Best Brahman Genes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. --- With help from cattle producers through the Florida Cattle Enhancement Fund, UF/IFAS researchers hope to develop Brahman cattle that can tolerate heat better, produce more tender meat and improve their fertility.
