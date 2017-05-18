UF Helps Slow the Cycle of Food-Insec...

UF Helps Slow the Cycle of Food-Insecurity, Obesity

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Newswise

GAINESVILLE, Fla. --- LaToya O'Neal and others at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences are trying to ensure that all people can buy nutritious food and, in turn, curb obesity among those with limited daily access to healthy food.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
yogi Apr 27 anonymous 1
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Apr 22 Pinkus Dinkus Binkus 4
Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic Apr '17 Katherine 1
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Apr '17 eeeeek 38
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Apr '17 YoYo 16
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Apr '17 YoYo 2
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) Apr '17 LeAnne 22
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,962 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC