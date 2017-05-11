Things Get Real In Tom Miller's Unrea...

Things Get Real In Tom Miller's Unreal World of UMMU

Thursday May 11

FM Morning Edition host Glenn Richards speaks with Gainesville performance artist Tom Miller about his new play, UMMU , directed by Michael Presley Bobbitt and premiering at the Acrosstown Repertory Theatre in Gainesville on Friday, May 12th. About the play: A brilliant artist lost in a world of his own imagination.

Gainesville, FL

