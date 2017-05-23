Thanks to Toyota of Dothan - Matt Bos...

Thanks to Toyota of Dothan - Matt Boster and Friend - Slocomb Fire - Rescue

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: RickeyStokesNews.com

This past week the young man that was in the accident on Third Avenue and Saunders Road several weeks ago had talked with me about getting from Gainesville Florida to Slocomb. The injured's name is Josh Woods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
yogi Apr 27 anonymous 1
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Apr '17 Pinkus Dinkus Binkus 4
Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic Apr '17 Katherine 1
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Apr '17 eeeeek 38
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Apr '17 YoYo 16
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Apr '17 YoYo 2
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) Apr '17 LeAnne 22
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,880 • Total comments across all topics: 281,259,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC