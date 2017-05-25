Target store to open in Varsity Plaza Center
Officials say the new store will be located near the intersection of Tennessee Street and High Road. The Tallahassee small-format Target store is projected to open in July 2018 and will be located in the Varsity Plaza center near Coliseum club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|yogi
|Apr 27
|anonymous
|1
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr '17
|Pinkus Dinkus Binkus
|4
|Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic
|Apr '17
|Katherine
|1
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|eeeeek
|38
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|YoYo
|16
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Apr '17
|YoYo
|2
|I need someone to take my class (Jun '12)
|Apr '17
|LeAnne
|22
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC