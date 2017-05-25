Target store to open in Varsity Plaza...

Target store to open in Varsity Plaza Center

Officials say the new store will be located near the intersection of Tennessee Street and High Road. The Tallahassee small-format Target store is projected to open in July 2018 and will be located in the Varsity Plaza center near Coliseum club.

