PAS 2017: Sofosbuvir Plus Ribavirin Cures Teens with Genotype 2 or 3 Hepatitis C
A 2-drug regimen of sofosbuvir and ribavirin taken for 12 weeks led to sustained virological response in all treated adolescents with hepatitis C virus genotype 2, while a 24-week course cured all but one teen with harder-to-treat genotype 3, according to a presentation at the 2017 Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting last week in San Francisco. Experts estimate that up to 0.4% of children in the U.S. and Europe, and up to 6% in resource-limited countries such as Egypt, are living with hepatitis C, mostly attributable to mother-to-child transmission.
