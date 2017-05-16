Orlando marijuana firm to open Gaines...

Orlando marijuana firm to open Gainesville location

Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Knox Medical, which grows medical marijuana in Winter Garden and is building a dispensary in Orlando, is opening a new dispensary location in Gainesville. Sandwiched between a Kohl's store and a Goodwill location, the Gainesville site is a former burger joint - about a mile from University of Florida 's campus.

Gainesville, FL

