Officials Proclaim May 1 As "Immigrants' Rights Day" In Gainesville
Gainesville Mayor, Lauren Poe, and County Commissioner Ken Cornell read the proclamation together to a crowd of over 150 people at Bo Diddley Plaza. In their announcement, they recognized the historical, economic and cultural importance of immigrants in the area.
